Cardi B & Offset’s Vacation Has Some Very Rated-R PDA

While we’re over here preparing to be draped in sweaters and scarfs, Cardi B and Offset’s vacation PDA videos are making us wish for the warm sands of Turks and Caicos. The married couple has been living it up on the island in celebration of Cardi’s 27th birthday, and they haven’t been shy about sharing some very sultry and steamy moments with us.

In one video–Cardi can be seen twerking for her husband in a thong bikini with Saweetie‘s “My Type” playing in the background. In another clip, she can be seen griding on the Atlanta rapper in a cocktail dress as he rubs his hands on her body. It’s a lot–but it’s very on-brand for these two and we’re here for it.

In another photo that Cardi posted to the ‘gram–the Bronx native is lounging on a jet ski with her legs spread as her husband eyeballs her goodies.

Ok sis, we’re not mad.

Since the rappers had a rough start to their marriage two years ago with rumors of the Migos rapper’s infidelity running rampant–we’re just glad to see that they are in a much better place these days.

For Cardi’s birthday on Oct. 11–Offset posted a loving video tribute to his wife with a caption that said, “MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU.” For her birthday–Offset gifted his wife with a MASSIVE–Titanic heart-shaped diamond ring.”

View this post on Instagram Treat A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Oct 14, 2019 at 5:39pm PDT

If there is anything we know–this duo is always working and griding. We’re glad they are taking some time to relax and be together.