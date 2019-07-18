Jimmy Kimmel Explaining Cardi B & Offset’s ‘Clout’ Lyrics Is The Only Thing We Care About Today

Last night, Cardi B and Offset graced the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage with their presence. The married rap duo was on the late-night show to perform their hit track, “Clout,” but before they got to their performance, they had some fun with the show’s host. Jimmy Kimmel translated Cardi B and Offset’s “Clout” lyrics for old people, and it was beyond hilarious.

First of all, you should know that both Cardi and the Migos rapper are super likable and over the top, plus they’ve blessed the world with the iconic Kulture, who just celebrated her first birthday so what’s not to love? We enjoy their music separately, but with Cardi featured on her hubby’s track–it was clearly going to be a massive hit. However, for those who aren’t exactly up-to-date with 2019’s hip-hop lingo– some of “Clout’s” lyrics almost certainly go over their heads.

The rappers have their own catchphrases and rapid-fire rhymes that can leave even the most in-tuned hip-hop fans puzzled. Thankfully, Kimmel was on hand to bless his audience with an entire “old people” translation of the song. As Offset and Cardi took their turns rhyming line-by-line, the late-night host gave his best translation.

Offset rapped: “Straight out the streets to a penthouse, Miami beach. Yayo.” Kimmel’s translated: I came from humble beginnings, and now I own a condominium in Florida. Yayo.”

LMAO honestly, it’s even better when you watch it.

Though Kimmel’s translations were mostly spot-on, he did fumble over one of Cardi’s lines. She rapped: “Mouth still say what it wants to. [Vagina] still wet like a big b*tch.”

Kimmel translated: “I believe in free speech, and I am sexually aroused.”

The Bronx native was quick to inform him that his translation was incorrect. But you can watch the entire thing for yourself to see what those lyrics actually mean.

Watch the original music vid below.