Cardi B Gave Offset A Lap Dance During The BET Awards—Talk About PDA

Every time we think she can’t do more, she proves us wrong. Cardi B gave Offset a lap dance at the 2019 BET Awards and let’s just say it was both fierce and also..um..a lot. The stage was definitely show-stopping, but would expect anything less from the “Money” rapper? She and her hubby, who tied the knot back in September 2017, weren’t going to let a full audience stop them from sharing a steamy moment mid-show.

The BET Awards began with the Offset performing “Clout,” from his recent solo album, Father of 4. Cardi then made a dramatic entrance (obvi) to join in for her part of the track. The 26-year-old mom-of-one was decked out in a sparkling green corset outfit and just totally went for it after hitting the stage. She straddled Offset as he sat in a chair on stage. She then began her lap dance and quickly moved it down onto the ground. Then she rose back up, before segueing into her new hit, “Press.”

Cardi B later took to Instagram to give Offset a shoutout. “I want to thank my hubby too @offsetyrn you just got soo much swag in yo dance I wanted you to show.” So spicy! The couple seems to be doing well after a tumultuous end of 2018 and beginning of 2019. They nearly split, and did take a break, after cheating rumors began swirling regarding Offset. But the couple reunited in time for Cardi’s incredible awards season. And now, of course, they seem better than ever. And they aren’t afraid to let the whole world know it!

Cardi B tweeted that she was feeling anxious before the show. But you never would have known it! She gave a stellar performance and later took to social media to gush about the night saying, “The @BET awards was so lit. Everybody turn the f— up from Beginning to End.”