Cardi B’s Video Of Offset Styling Kulture’s Edges Is More Than We Deserve

The Bronx queen knew we needed this to get our week off on the right track. Cardi B’s video of Offset styling Kulture edges has truly made our day. Kulture is obviously an icon on her own, and from their photos and videos of the adorable one-year-old on their social media accounts, it’s clear that Cardi and Offset are obsessed with their little one.

On Aug. 4–Cardi posted yet another adorable video of Kulture getting her hair done by her rapper daddy. Kulture is clearly a daddy’s girl, but she didn’t quite seem willing to sit still while Offset tried to swoop and swirl her edges. In the video, the Migos rapper is holding his youngest daughter as she struggles and squirms against him. Did we mention that Kulture is wearing jewelry that clearly cost more than our student loans?! And we have a lot.

If you have no idea what we’re talking about–in Black and brown communities, we use a soft bristle brush (sometimes a toothbrush used solely for the hair) to slick and smooth down our baby hairs. It completes the lewk.

Clearly, Kulture was over getting her edges laid because at one point she event tries to swat her dad’s hand away.

In the video, you can hear Cardi saying, “See I think it’s because…. I think it’s because I left too much hair out.” Baby Kulture does have a TON of edges. Meanwhile Offset responds saying, “It’s alright,” as he softly brushes Kukture hair.

The “Press” rapper captioned the video saying, “Well at least I did the ponytails🤷🏽‍♀️.” LOL clearly Cardi was not feeling being left out.

Honestly, this made our whole week–and everyone else’s too.