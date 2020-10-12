Cardi B Just Kissed Offset at Her Birthday Party Less Than a Month After Their Divorce

Are they back together? Cardi B and Offset kissed amid their divorce. The “WAP” rapper celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday, October 10, with an extravagant party in Las Vegas.

On the guest list was her estranged husband, who she filed for divorce from in September. According to a source for Us Weekly, Offset and Cardi kissed several times throughout the night made, which made eyewitnesses wonder if they’re back together. “Offset and Cardi were kissing last night — not making out, but little kisses,” the source said. “Cardi had people over at a hotel suite until 5 or 6 a.m., after the party.”

According to Page Six, Cardi kissed Offset after he gave her a Rolls Royce for her birthday with seats embroidered with the couple’s daughter’s name, Kulture. After the present, Offset shared an Instagram Story video of Cardi giving him a lap dance while he laid on the floor. Before her birthday, Cardi shared a video of a billboard that read, “Happy mommy, love Kulture,” which was also a birthday present to her from Offset. The billboard included a photo of Cardi and Kulture together. “Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it,” Cardi captioned the post.

Cardi and Offset’s kiss came days after she told her followers that she hadn’t spoken to him since she filed for divorce on September 15. In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi also defended her estranged husband, telling her fans not to harass him amid their separation. “I don’t give a fuck if you don’t like him,” Cardi wrote. “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the shit out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”

She continued, “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her shit.”

In a video on her OnlyFans in September, Cardi explained that she filed for divorce because she didn’t want to “wait” until Offset cheated on her again. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed for divorce once before in December 2018 after Offset cheated on her with a woman in a sex tape. The couple reunited a month later.

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” Cardi said in September. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”