Cardi B & Offset Looked Like a Royal Couple at the Grammys & We Almost Missed It

We almost missed Cardi B and Offset’s Grammys 2020 photos, but thank goodness for social. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 27, and her husband, 28, skipped the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t shut down the Grammys with their lovefest.

Though Cardi B and Offset didn’t walk the red carpet, the “Money” rapper did take to her Instagram during the Grammys to share photos of her and husband’s lewks. For music’s biggest night, Cardi wore a sheer sleeved dress with a high neck and a cape. Her beau, on the other hand, dressed in all-black leather look. One of the photos showed Offset kissing Cardi’s hand, as she and her husband posed dressed head to toe in Mugler and Chrome Hearts. “@muglerofficial on me @chromeheartsofficial on Daddy @offsetyrn,” she captioned the shot.

Offset and Cardi B were nominated at the Grammys this year for Best Rap Performance for their song “Clout” from Offset’s 2019’s album Father of Four. The track is also Offset’s first Grammy nomination as a solo artist. The rapper was nominated twice in 2018 with his band Migos. His wife, on the other hand, won her first Grammy in 2019 for her album Invasion of Privacy. Cardi B, who won for Best Rap Album, was also nominated for six other categories that year. She also performed at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, where Offset reacted to her sexy dance moves by sticking his tongue out.

The Migos member and the “I Like It” rapper married in September 2017. They welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018. Cardi B and Offset’s relationship seems strong now (as evidenced by their PDA red carpet photos), but the two split in December 2018 for several months after news broke that the Migos member had been unfaithful to his wife. The 2019 Grammys in February was one of the couple’s first public appearance since they reunited.

Offset told Esquire in February 2019 that his relationship with Cardi B is much better now that the two are communicating more with each other. “It’s been good,” he said at the time. “We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.”

As for Cardi B, the “Be Careful” rapper told Good Morning America around the same time that she took Offset back for the sake of their daughter. “A whole lot of people was telling me like, ‘Oh, you could date, you could find another man,'” she said.. “And it’s like, I can. I could find anybody I want. I just feel like, you know, it’s really hard to date when you’re famous. You don’t know nowadays who want you for you. Sometimes I feeling people want me for Cardi B.”

Almost a year later, and we’re glad that Cardi and Offset worked it out because we couldn’t imagine the Grammys without their hot, hot, hot red carpet photos.