Cardi B Just Responded to Rumors Offset ‘Got a Girl Pregnant’ Before Their Divorce

Setting the record straight. Cardi B responded to rumors Offset “got a girl pregnant” before their divorce. The “WAP” rapper took to her Instagram on Monday, September 21, to address claims that her ex-husband is expecting a child with another woman.

“People were just flooding me with…’Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the shit came from,” Cardi said in an Instagram. Ain’t that about a bitch. That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing…what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after almost three years of marriage on September 15. In her filing, Cardi claimed that her and Offset’s marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” Though she asked for primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari at first, Cardi later changed her divorce petition to ask for joint physical and legal custody.

During her Instagram Live, Cardi also denied rumors that she filed for divorce to promote her song “Me Gusta” with Anitta. “I want to address another bullshit that I heard,” Cardi said. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand fucking dollars?”

She continued, “They’re like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called ‘Me Gusta’ out.’ First, of all, ‘Me Gusta’ is not even my record, it’s Anitta’s record. So I’m not even getting a huge piece of the song.”

Cardi went on to explain that she is still close with Offset’s family. “I get along with his mother very well. You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of fucking followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the fucking world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?”

Cardi first broke her silence on her divorce in an Instagram Live on Friday, September 18, where she confirmed that her and Offset’s divorce wasn’t because of his past infidelity. “This time, I wasn’t crying,” she said. “Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating…I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

She continued, “I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on…Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do fucking grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”