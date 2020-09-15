Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset After She Caught Him Cheating on Her Again

She warned him. Cardi B and Offset are divorcing after almost three years of marriage. Cardi filed for divorce at a courthouse in Fulton Superior Court in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 15, after she found out that Offset had cheated on her again, according to People. The two share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source told Us Weekly. According to the filing, Cardi is seeking primary legal and pjhysical custody of Kulture. She’s also ordering Offset to cover the costs of child support. In the filing, Cardi states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” A hearing is set for November 4.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has filed to divorce Offset. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper first filed for divorce in December 2018 after a year of marriage. Cardi’s first filing came after she confirmed in January 2018 that he cheated on her in a sex tape with another woman. The sex tape leaked on the internet in December 2017, three months after Offset and Cardi married in a secret wedding.

“No, it’s not right for a [n—] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” Cardi wrote in a tweet at the time. “Go fuck me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This shit happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

In a since-deleted Instagram video in December 2018, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had split because they “grew out of love.” “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said at the time. “We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

She continued. “It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she concluded.

Despite their breakup at the time, Cardi and Offset reunited in January 2019 after the Migos member issued a public apology to his wife on his Instagram. “I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi,” Offset said at the time. “We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.”

However, it looks like Cardi and Offset are officially donezo after she filed for divorce for a second time in September 2020.