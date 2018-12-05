Offset Blames Cardi B Fans for Divorce After 1 Year of Marriage

Cardi B broke the internet’s heart on Monday night when she announced that she and Offset are divorcing after one year of marriage. In a video on her Instagram, the 26-year-old rapper explained that the couple’s divorce is “nobody’s fault” and they simply “fell out of love.” “And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she said. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

But is that really what happened? After Cardi’s video, Offset took to her comments with two words: “Y’all won.” The comment, captured by @commentsbycelebs, led fans to believe that Offset was blaming Cardi B’s fanbase for their divorce. “So you mean to tell me that Offset is blaming the Bardi Gang for his cheating ways? Like are you kidding me,” one fan responded, per UrbanLandz. Another commented, “No homie you’re the only one to be blamed for your wife leaving you, her fans didn’t tell you to go and cheat, n—a just salty because you got caught.”

As many remember, the couple, who married in September 2017 and share 4-month-old daughter Kulture Kiara Cephus together, battled a cheating scandal last year after videos leaked of him naked in bed with other women. Cardi confirmed the rumors when she took to Twitter to clap back at fans criticizing her for staying with Offset, despite his infidelity.

“It’s not right for a n—a to cheat…But what you want me to do? Go f–k another n—a? Start all over again and get cheated on again? ” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “This shit happens to everyone and … People handle they relationship different.”

Could pressure from Cardi’s fans following Offset’s cheating accusations be the reason for their divorce? We’re not sure. What we do know is that the couple is committed to coparenting and staying friends for now for the sake of Kulture. “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said in her video. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

Just when we thought we could finish 2018 without another devastating celebrity breakup, Cardi B and Offset come in.