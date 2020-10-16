Cardi B Says She Filed for Divorce From Offset to Teach Him a ‘Lesson’ Before He Cheated on Her

Now that they’re back together, Cardi B says she filed for divorce to teach Offset a lesson. The 28-year-old “WAP” rapper took to Twitter on October 16 to set the record straight on her relationship with the 28-year-old Migos star, explaining how she went to an “extreme” this time around.

Fans first speculated that Cardi and Offset got back together after the pair were spotted kissing at the “Bodak Yellow” star’s 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas in early October. Cardi all but confirmed the rumors after she revealed she was sleeping with her estranged husband again, after accidentally posting nude photos to her Instagram Story while in bed with him. In the days since, the “Bodak Yellow” star has confirmed that she and Offset have reunited, and explained her reasoning to concerned fans.

“I didn’t really want to talk about my relationship shit, because I know y’all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset,” she explained in a recent audio clip posted to Twitter. “But my thing is, I just hate when people start using certain words too loosely,” she added, before slamming fans for describing Offset and their relationship as “abusive.”

She continued, “Y’all sound f—ing crazy when you start using the word ‘abusive. I’m not in a physically abusive relationship. I’m not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices.”

Among these was the choice to file for divorce from Offset on September 15, a decision that Cardi now says she did with the intention of teaching Offset a lesson. “If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n— a f—ing lesson and f—ing file for divorce, I could do that,” she said on Twitter. “It’s my life. I’m not getting no f—ing abuse.”

The rapper went on to call out fans who suggested she was materialistic after taking Offset back for gifting her a Rolls Royce for her birthday. “That’s the thing my car was not a “ take me back gift “ it’s a birthday Gift,” she wrote in a tweet. “Im spoil, nikka was going to give me a good gift regardless of our situation..I’m spoil.”

Cardi and Offset married secretly in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, the following year. The pair previously separated in late 2018 after the Migos rapper was caught in a sex tape scandal, but they reconciled in January 2019. When Cardi officially filed for divorce in a Georgia court in September 2020, she claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

But according to the Invasion of Privacy star, she was just being “dysfunctional.” In an October Instagram Live, she revealed that her relationship has always been this way. “We’re just really, really, really just typical two young motherf—rs that got married early. That’s just what we are,” she explained at the time. “We’re no different than y’all’s dysfunctional ass relationships.” If Cardi’s happy with it, then who are we to judge!