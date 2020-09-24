Cardi B Divorced Offset Because She Didn’t Want to ‘Wait’ Until He ‘Cheated Again’

She won’t be fooled twice. Cardi B divorced Offset before he “cheated again” with another woman. The “WAP” rapper opened up about her split from her husband in a video on her OnlyFans on Wednesday, September 23.

In the video, Cardi revealed that her divorce wasn’t a result of any recent controversy with her husband, but was due to his past behavior that made her worried for the future of their relationship. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” Cardi said. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also revealed that her social media DMs have been “flooded” with possible suitors, but she’s not ready to date again. “I could date any man I want,” Cardi said, claiming that she could “rebirth” herself is she wanted. “My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after almost three years of marriage on September 15. In her filing, Cardi claimed that her and Offset’s marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” Though she asked for primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari at first, Cardi later changed her divorce petition to ask for joint physical and legal custody.

In an Instagram Live on Monday, September 22, Cardi also responded to rumors that Offset “got a girl pregnant.” “People were just flooding me with…’Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the shit came from,” Cardi said. “Ain’t that about a bitch. That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing…what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”

She also denied claims that that she filed for divorce for “attention.” “I want to address another bullshit that I heard,” Cardi said. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand fucking dollars?”