Cardi B Just Called Off Her Divorce From Offset 2 Days Before Their Court Date

Legally reunited. Cardi B dismissed her divorce from Offset after the couple got back together. TMZ confirmed on Monday, November 2, that the “WAP” rapper and the Migos member are legally back together after she called off a divorce she filed in September.

Per TMZ, Cardi filed documents in Georgia—where she and Offset live with their 2-year-old daughter Kulture—to dismiss a divorce motion she requested in September. The couple were scheduled for a court hearing in two days on November 4. As fans know, this isn’t the first time Cardi has gotten back together with Offset. According to TMZ, Cardi filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” which, in legal terms, reserves her the right to refile for divorce at a later date if she and Offset don’t work out. In December 2018, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced her separation from the “Clout” artist only to get back together with him a month later. Cardi never legally filed for divorce the first time.

Cardi confirmed that she and Offset were back together in October. In an Instagram Live at the time, the Grammy winner explained why she took her husband back. “I’m just a crazy bitch,” she at the time. “One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a n— up and f—n, ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherf—n, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see.’”

She continued, “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

After her confirmation, Cardi slammed fans who criticized her for taking back her husband, who cheated on her in a sex tape with another woman in 2017. “I’m so tired of y’all because I got to continuously explain myself,” she ranted. “I didn’t put my divorce out there — a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up — oh this guy [Offset] has a girl pregnant, this and that — I have to address it. I’m tired of y’all clocking every fucking thing,” she said on her Instagram Live after she deleted her Twitter.