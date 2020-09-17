Cardi B Just Amended Her Divorce Docs to Change Her Custody Agreement With Offset

According to new divorce papers, Cardi B and Offset will share joint custody of Kulture. ICYMI, The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed to divorce the Migos member on Tuesday, September 15. In her filing, Cardi asked for primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter. In the paperwork, which was filed in Atlanta (where Cardi and Offset live with Kulture,) the “WAP” rapper also asked her ex-husband to pay for child support.

Though Cardi asked to be Kulture’s primary parent in her first filing, she seemed to have a change of heart. On Wednesday, September 16, a day after she filed for divorce, Cardi amended her paperwork, to request joint physical and legal custody of Kulture. But what does this mean? Well, in an interview with HollywoodLife, Georgia family lawyer Rachel Platt explained that Cardi’s first filing of primary custody wouldn’t have cut off Offset’s relationship with his daughter.

“Primary physical custody of her daughter means that her daughter would live primarily with her,” Platt said. “However, Offset would still get parenting time and be able to spend time with his daughter.”

Platt also explained how joint custody will work for the couple and their child. “A joint physical custody arrangement would be the parties sharing equal parenting time with the child,” she said. “By either splitting time the week or alternating weeks spent with the child.”

Platt continued, “Parties in Georgia typically share joint legal custody, where both parties have access to information about the child and are required to consult with each other and attempt to reach an agreement regarding the upbringing of their children. There are four major decision making areas: Education, non-emergency medical, extracurricular activities and religion. Georgia requires that a tiebreaker be designated for each area, but the parents can choose who has what area and can put any agreements regarding the upbringing of their children into their parenting plans.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that Cardi and Offset are still living together amid their divorce .“Cardi and Offset are still living together and parenting Kulture but are no longer acting as a couple,” the insider said. “There does not seem to be a chance for reconciliation for the two of them.”

Though it’s unclear why Cardi and Offset split, a source told People at the time that it was because of Offset’s infidelity. “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together],” the insider said. “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”