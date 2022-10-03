Cardi B Hits Back at Offset Cheating Rumors By Sharing Their ‘Horny’ Sexts

Cardi put the what on Offset? Cardi B put down those Offset cheating rumors. The “WAP” rapper tweeted in a now-deleted and NSFW tweet how her and Offset’s relationship is still going strong.

On October 1, 2022, a Twitter user quote tweeted a Spongebob Squarepants meme with “This is how @OffsetYRN be w/random women when @iamcardib be away from home.” Cardi responded, “Actually this how he be… Thank you.” Her tweet included her NSFW sexts to Offset. “Let me stop cause [sic] I know you getting horny lol,” Cardi texted the Migos member. Below is the screenshot of what Cardi texted her husband before she immediately deleted the tweet.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi became defensive of her family. In June, Cardi tweeted in June 2022, in response to a now-deleted tweet about her daughter Kulture. “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit play in traffic bitch.” She then made another reply tweet, “Don’t bring my kids up on s—t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod [sic] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

The couple opened up in an interview with Essence about how the internet affected their family dynamic and their personal relationships. “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” Cardi said in the Essence interview. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

When asked about how they would handle the mean comments, Cardi commented, “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.” The couple went through ups and downs during their marriage when Cardi B separated from Offset in 2018 and filed for divorce from the “Bad and Boujee” rapper in 2020. Cardi then called off the divorce and reunited with Offset two days before their court hearing. Cardi responded to fans who criticized her for getting back with her ex.

“I’m so tired of y’all because I got to continuously explain myself,” she ranted at the time. “I didn’t put my divorce out there — a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up — oh this guy [Offset] has a girl pregnant, this and that — I have to address it. I’m tired of y’all clocking every fucking thing,” she said during an Instagram Live.

