Cardi B Responded to Rumors Offset Cheated on Her With Tekashi 69’s Girlfriend & We’re Shook

What a Wednesday. Cardi B responded to rumors Offset cheated on her with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, and we’re shook to our core. The drama started on Tuesday, Dec. 3, after Tekashi’s GF, Jade, posted a video on her Instagram of Offset, 27, allegedly sliding into her DMs. “Miss u fr,” he wrote, according to The Shade Room.

As if she didn’t make herself clear enough, Jade flat-out accused Offset of cheating on Cardi, 27, in her caption, “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????? There [is] a lot of sh-t I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that,” she wrote. Tekashi’s girlfriend even quoted one of Cardi’s verses from Pardison Fontane’s “Backin’ It Up,” writing: “I’m the QUEEN of talking shit now I’m backing it up.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for news to get back to Cardi, who woke up to a shit storm and promptly responded to it. “Just woke up and we dealing with this shit,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of Offset’s Twitter account privacy settings. According to the video, Offset and Cardi were trying to reset and change his password after a someone hacked into his Twitter, which may explain his weird DMs on Instagram. The Shade Room also posted screenshots of odd tweets from Offset’s account to evident that he was likely hacked.

However, Jade wasn’t so convinced that a hacker was the one who DMd her. She pointed out that her Instagram DMs came at around 1 a.m., while the odd tweets didn’t start until much later. “The hack started after you got exposed,” she wrote on her InstagramStory. “Why it didn’t start at 1am.”

As expected, Cardi shot back with her own Instagram post. “Both waking up to the bullshit,” she wrote. In another video with Offset, Cardi maintained that her husband was hacked and that the two are going strong despite the drama. “Hey guys, so as you can see, this guy’s Instagram has been hacked. We look crazy, we just woke up,” she said. “We’ve been sick throughout the whole damn night […] Anyways, you know, I know babe, you’ve done some dumb shit. Everybody knows he’s done some dumb shit. But come on now, [he’s] not dumb, he’s not crazy, we’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, our life has been good, he’s not going to play himself like that. That’s why I’m not going to entertain that, that’s why I’m not getting rowdy. Simple as that.”

“Go ahead y’all,” Offset added in the background as he held the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Kulture.

As fans know, this isn’t the first cheating scandal Cardi and Offset have been through. The couple split in December 2018 a year after rumors started that he was unfaithful to her. The couple got back together a month later, with Cardi telling a reporter in New York City that the two were “working it out.”