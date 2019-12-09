Cardi B Just Revealed Her Plan For If Offset Ever Cheats On Her Again & It’s So Messy

Don’t mess with La Caldi. In her Jan. 2020 cover story for Vogue, released digitally today, Dec. 9, 2019, we learned that Cardi B’s Offset cheating comments are intense, but not surprising if you know anything about the outspoken rapper. For the 27-year-old record-breaking Latina star—who also happens to be the first female rapper to feature on the U.S. cover of the magazine, okurrt!—she has no more patience left for her baby daddy, Offset, should he choose to cheat again.

“When you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding,” Cardi told Vogue. “For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.” There you have it, Offset. Don’t mess this up.

The Atlanta member of Migos has a lot to lose if he does. Cardi and Offset share a beautiful baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who also graces to cover of the magazine alongside Mama Bardi. Understanding this, Cardi B allowed him back into her life after he first cheated on her last year. While the pair married in 2017 and split in December 2018, they came back together once Offset was able to overcome his infidelity.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi explained.

“But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down,” she admitted.

So Cardi has her reasons. “I believe in forgiveness,” she says, “I prayed on it.” And with that, Cardi continues to defend her husband—even when it comes to recent cheating allegations. “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything,” she said.

Let’s hope that remains the case—otherwise, Offset’s in for a smackdown (um, yikes!)