Cardi B & Offset Celebrated Kulture’s First Birthday In The Best Way

Exactly one year ago, Cardi B and Offset welcomed their sweet little baby into the world. A year later, they are celebrating the little bundle of joy with cupcakes, party hats and, of course, social media posts. Cardi and Offset celebrated Kulture’s first birthday in the best way–and they allowed us to have a sneak peek of the festivities. Cardi shared a sweet photo of here daughter on her special day with a plate of adorable cupcakes and a bunch of balloons. “A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” the 26-year-old mother wrote. It looks like her toddler already has a great sense of humor—perhaps she’ll be a bit of a prankster! In the shot, Kulture can be seen smashing one of the colorful cupcakes into her mama’s face. Hilarious. Her mother doesn’t seem to mind and honestly? We wouldn’t either. That cupcake looks delicious. “My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee,” the “Money” rapper added in the caption of her birthday. post. “Ok goodbye.”

Also—on her Instagram Story, Cardi shared clips of herself cuddling her little baby girl saying, “Birthday girl! Had to wash up that cake out of your hair!”

Meanwhile, Kulture’s dad—not to be left out on her birthday—shared his own Instagram tribute, writing, “YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK. HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU.” What praise! These parents are very proud and aren’t afraid to show it!

This also isn’t the first time that Cardi has gushed on social media about her daughter. When Kulture was just 11 months old, Cardi took to Instagram to share her thoughts. “My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😢😢what’s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine,I’m fine ,I’m fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️Thanks @offsetyrn .” AWWW.