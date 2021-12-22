Cardi B Just Gave Offset $2 Million For His Birthday—Here’s What She Wants Him to Spend It On

Wife of the year? Cardi B may have just won the gift game after she surprised Offset with no less than a $2 million check at her husband’s 30th birthday party.

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship dates back to 2017 and, in 2018, it was revealed that they had married in secret. After dealing with cheating rumors that same year, the couple announced they would break up before officially reconciling in 2019. Over the years, the couple has become known for exchanging increasingly extravagant presents, including high-end cars and a Titanic-inspired diamond ring. Earlier this year, the Migos rapper even bought a mansion in the Dominican Republic for Cardi’s 29th birthday. Now, Cardi is returning the favor.

In a video of Offset’s 30th birthday bash, Cardi takes to the stage for a quick speech. “I know you got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let’s get it. Bring out the birthday gift,” she says, before handing over a giant $2 million check. “That’s two million dollars! Two million dollars,” she repeats a few times to make sure her husband understands. “I love you!”

The “Up” rapper also shared a series of stories on December 21, 2021, showcasing Offset’s “Sneaker Ball” party. In one of them, her husband is seen throwing dollar bills into the crowd, which, as she noted in a previous story, allegedly amounted to a cool total of $100,000. Another photo showed Offset taking a photo of a painting that depicts his grandmother holding him as a baby, captioned “Him love his grandma.”

Just a week before the party, Cardi shared a collection of photos and videos of her and Offset, including home footage of him playing with their children. The couple shares two kids: Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 3-month-old son whose name has yet to be revealed.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy,” the “WAP” rapper wrote in the December 14 Instagram post. “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”

She continued, “I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!!”