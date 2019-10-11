It’s Cardi B’s Birthday & Her Hubby Offset Just Posted The Sweetest Video About Her

Do you know what day today is? Only the birthday of the Bronx’s finest Cardi B! Our girl “La Caldi” turned 27 years old today, October 11, and to celebrate her, Cardi B’s husband Offset posted a birthday Instagram video that is, honestly, so sweet. The Migos member compiled several clips featuring himself and Cardi throughout the years, and some of them will seriously make you swoon (or gag? Depends if you love their dramatic love story!)

For the short Instagram video, Offset definitely picked PDA moments aplenty—lots of tongue, lots of lap dances—but we aren’t mad at it at this point! After all, we already know that Cardi B and her husband have always been pretty over the top about their passion for each other, and not to mention, their love of music. So Offset’s video doesn’t only feature clips of him and Cardi tonguing each other—fortunately, he also celebrates moments that they’ve shared performing together on stage, like the time they hit up the BET awards stage, while also playing a rendition of Alicia Keys’ famous and heartwarming “Un-thinkable” track.

Offset also wanted Cardi to know that “this day is your special day.” In a caption for the Instagram video, he wrote:

“MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU”

It’s honestly so sweet and affirming to see Offset supporting Cardi B this way. Especially when he notes, “Not just me and family, but the world loves you,” like…yes, hubby! That acknowledgement is so important. Cardi is an incredibly hardworking woman and the world loves her for it. Yet her career has also called for her to sacrifice time away with Offset and their baby daughter, Kulture (who Offset referred to as “KK” in his caption.) But this message, and that immense love from all of her fans, certainly does help.

Happy Birthday, Cardi—keep being you.