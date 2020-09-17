Cardi B’s Friend Just Responded to Rumors Offset Is Expecting a Baby With Another Woman

Not true. Cardi B’s friend responded to rumors that Offset is expecting a baby with another woman. A source close to the “WAP” rapper told Page Six on Thursday, September 17, that the rumors of Offset’s love child are “super false.”

“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the source said.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday, September 14, after almost three years of marriage. In her filing, Cardi claimed that her marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that there are “no prospects for a reconciliation” between her and Offset. She also asked for primary physical and legal custody of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Cardi amended her divorce documents on Thursday, September 17, to request joint physical and legal custody of Kulture. Page Six’s source claims that the first request for primary custody was a mistake.

“She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody.’ She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable,” the source said.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has filed for divorce from Offset. She filed to divorce him once before in December 2018 after a sex tape leaked of him and another woman in September 2017. After she filed for divorce a second time in December, a source told People that the final straw for Cardi was Offset’s infidelity. “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together],” the insider said. “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

In December 2019, Cardi opened up about why she took back Offset after he cheated on her the first time. “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi said.

She continued, “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”