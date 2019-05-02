Cardi B’s Nude Wardrobe Malfunction Reaction Is Beyond Iconic

Cardi B went for a daring look at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. She’s always had great fashion but it seems some were convinced the outfit was the wrong choice. People are claiming that Cardi B had a nude wardrobe malfunction at the Billboard Music Awards. Now, the rapper is now clapping back. Cardi B went nude (essentially) on her Instagram to pop off against the haters. Let’s get into the backstory. Cardi B rocked a yellow two-piece outfit, adorned with beads and glittery embellishments. Her nails, of course, matched. She showed off her rockin’ abs in the ensemble, and her hubby, Offset, was definitely a fan of the look.

While on the red carpet with her husband, Cardi B lifted her leg into the air. The photo went viral, naturally, especially once fans started pointing out that the “Money” rapper may have shown more than she was expecting. But in classic Cardi B fashion, she posted a video to clear up any misconceptions about whether or not she had actually exposed her…uh…hoo-ha.. in the photo. The answer? Hell. No. Cardi literally stripped down to ~nothing~ to treat her followers to a full anatomy lesson. This is the last thing we were expecting and yet…everything we expected.

“Y’all motherfu*kers going around with this fu*king picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi pu***, Cardi pu***,’” Cardi began as she had her leg up at an angle. “First of all, that ain’t my pu***. My pu*** right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

“This right here, the part that shows when I go like this,” she continued. “That’s just my ass. You know when you got a fat ass. That sh*t gets fat right here.”

Just before wrapping up the video, Cardi B referenced her time as an exotic dancer, a part of her life that she has been very open about. “Y’all want to look at my pu*** so bad? You should’ve went to see me when I was a motherfu*king stripper and I was promoting myself like, ‘Come see me,’” she said. “Now, too bad!”

This is the specific angle she was referencing… could it be photoshop? Who knows.

But there’s definitely a lot to unpack here. First and foremost—you do you, girl. She always does and we totally respect her for it. She doesn’t take any shit from anyone. Second, Offset walking in during the middle of her video? Priceless. Once he figured out what his wife was up to, he just backed out real subtle. That moment might be getting more attention than the video itself.

Regardless, Cardi B looked fierce last night. She was also the most-nominated artist last night, with 22 nods. The rapper went home with six wins, including top rap female artist and top hot 100 songs for her collab with Maroon 5 on “Girls Like You.” It’s a mood: