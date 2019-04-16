Cardi B Had the Best Response to if She & Nicki Minaj Will Ever Be Friends Again

Well folks, in case you’re not in the know—Cardi B and Nicki Minaj do not get along. We’d go so far as to say they don’t like that they are remotely in the same circles (at all). But people have been asking, will the “I Like It Rapper” and Nicki Minaj be making up? Cardi B’s response was loud and clear: hell to the no.

On Friday, Variety reporter Marc Malkin asked the Grammy-winning rapper if there was a chance she and Minaj would ever reconcile or collaborate on stage.”Is there ever a chance that you and Nicki would make up and perform together?,” Malkin asked Cardi. And then the interview got, well…awkward. And TBH—a little creepy. Cardi stared at him for a few seconds too long, which prompted Malkin, clearly uncomfortable with the silence to say “OKURRR” (Cardi’s signature phrase.) Then things got even weirder as the camera focused on Cardi who let out this high laugh. Malkin, feeling about as awkward as we do watching it added, “I like your laugh.” Which just seemed to escalate Cardi’s laugh. We’re not gonna say we enjoyed it, but we also couldn’t look away. And hey, the laugh *definitely* got her point across—it’s a no from Cardi.

And while the two would probably make stellar music together, no one is going to force them to collaborate. To be honest, it probably wouldn’t go well. They are happy living their separate lives, and we’re happy for them.

The feud between the two rappers started—or at least escalated—at Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS party during Fashion Week last year. While at the Plaza Hotel last September, things got heated between the two women and tensions rose fast. In a video that went viral, Cardi can be heard yelling “Come at me, bitch!” before throwing a shoe at Nicki.

Cardi later explained that the altercation had something to do with her daughter, Kulture. She took to Instagram on September 8, 2018 to explain what went down between her and Minaj.

So, it unfortunately doesn’t seem like there will be any kind of resolution any time soon.