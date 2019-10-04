The Name Of Cardi B’s Next Album Is Comical AF

We couldn’t be more in love with this Bronx rapper if we tried. Cardi B’s next album name clue proves that she’s going to keep giving us the music and content that we love. Though she hasn’t stopped performing or appearing in movies like Hustlers or on shows like Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow–Cardi is also working on brand new music. Though she’s still riding the wave from the success of her debut album–Invasion of Privacy--the rap queen is prepping her sophomore album.

On a recent Instagram Live–Cardi gave her fans some insight on her new music and a sneak peek about her next album name. She said, “Everything that I’m working on right now is straight to my album. Straight to my album. And I think I’m gonna name my album Tiger Woods.” Where on earth did the name Tiger Woods come from? Cardi has an explanation for that as well. She explained,

I think I’ma name my album Tiger Woods ‘cause remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’ma name my album.

LOL–we’re not exactly sure that name is going to stick–but sure Cardi, we get where you’re coming from.

If you don’t know anything about the Tiger Woods reference–the golf legend won his first major tournament earlier this year at the Masters since 2008 when his life exploded due to his numerous extramarital affairs. SMH.

We guess Cardi wants to prove to us all know that despite the rumors and the noise–she’s going to keep shining.