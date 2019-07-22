Um…We Need To Talk About Cardi B’s New ‘Offset’ Tattoo

One day we want to see this romance play out on the big screen–because it’s been full of a ton of ups and downs. However, Cardi B’s new Offset tattoo proves that these two are doing super well. When Cardi and the Migos rapper first began dating–people were apprehensive, especially since Offset couldn’t seem to stay away from other women.

Though they married in a secret ceremony on Sept. 20, 2017, and gave us the icon that is Kulture, the infidelity and drama was a lot. In late 2018–the Bronx rapper even publically announced that she and her husband would be divorcing, Luckily, after some groveling and a lot of working through things–this hip-hop couple has never been more in sync.

Now the “Press” rapper has just declared her love for her hubby permanently with some new ink. Offset who is usually slightly more lowkey about PDA than his wife, shared a screenshot of Cardi while they were FaceTiming. He posted an Instagram of his Cardi’s new tattoo which spells out “Offset” and it seems to be just on the back of her thigh above her calf on one of her legs. (We have no idea which one.)

Set captioned the photo saying, “CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅”

Though we’re not sure how new Cardi’s “Offset” tat is, Offset was actually the first to declare his love for her in permanent ink. The Georgia native has “Cardi B” tatted on his neck under a tattoo of Buttercup from The Powerpuff Girls.

Honesty, these two are perfect for each other.