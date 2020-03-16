Cardi B Is Delaying Her New Music Due to Coronavirus & Now It’s Serious

Since the release of her Grammy-winning album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, Cardi B fans have been waiting with bated breath for her next album. But they may need to wait a while longer. Cardi B’s new song 2020 is delayed due to coronavirus, and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is taking no chances when it comes to her health.

Cardi B took to her Twitter on Thursday, March 12, to respond to a fan who wanted to know when she was going to release her next single. “You so stank. Where the single ?!?,” the fan wrote. Cardi responded, “It’s delay due to the virus.”

It’s no secret that Card is taking the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak seriously. The “Be Careful” rapper took to her Instagram earlier this month to post a video about she doesn’t know how coronavirus spread from Wuhan, China, to the United States so fast. “‘Let me tell y’all motherfuckers something, I don’t know what this coronavirus is about,” she said. ‘I don’t understand how that shit was from motherfucking Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden this shit is on motherfucking tour.”

She continued, “I ain’t gonna front. A bitch is scared, I’m a little scared. I’m telling you, shit is real! Shit is getting real bitch, I’m scared.”

Since the first reports of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, in November and December 2019, the virus has spread across the world. Celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the disease, while TV shows, such as Riverdale and The Morning Show, have shut down production to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.

In an interview with The Rap Radar Podcast’s Elliot Wilson in October 2019, Cardi revealed at the time that she had recorded three songs for her upcoming album, which she planned to title Tiger Woods. “I think I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods,” she said. “I think I’m going to call it Tiger Woods because remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods, like ‘Oh blah blah, blah blah this, blah blah that,’ and then he f–king came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”

Cardi later revealed that she was “kidding” about the title, though she mentioned that she “kinda liked it too.” So who knows what her next album will be called? All we know now is that Bardi fans shouldn’t expect it soon.