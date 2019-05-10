Cardi B Is “Very Sad” About Her First Mother’s Day—Here’s Why

Mother’s Day is around the corner. This Sunday, May 12, many moms will be having breakfast in bed and snuggling with their children. Or perhaps opening sweet letters from their grown kids. Maybe even sniffing the fresh scent of new flowers. Unfortunately, Cardi B is sad about her Mother’s Day plans. The rapper will be performing on Sunday, and although it’s absolutely what she loves to do, it is not the most ideal plan for her very first Mother’s Day plan. Cardi had her daughter Kulture, in July of 2018, so she missed last year’s mom celebration.

The 26-year-old mom-of-one discussed her plans for Sunday at a Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection Launch event in LA on Wednesday. The rapper told reporters that a prior obligation would keep her from spending the full holiday with her ten-month-old daughter.

“I’m very sad about Mother’s Day because I saw that I’m booked for Mother’s Day for a show and I had plans for Mother’s Day,” the “Money” rapper explained. Cardi B is set to perform at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. She gave SC a shoutout, and is hopeful her fans will give her the support she needs on the holiday. “I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it’s like I’m going to spend my first Mother’s Day with them.”

*Books a flight to South Carolina just to give Cardi B the support she needs*

Cardi B and Offset will probably have a very special birthday celebration for Kulture in July. We’re excited to see what they have planned. And maybe it can make up for Cardi’s half-day Mother’s Day.

Luckily, the whole family was able to celebrate Easter together. So most holidays this year have been good.