Drop What You’re Doing and Look at Cardi B’s Stunning Met Gala Gown

Cardi B is the queen of surprises and wild ensembles, so I truly never know what to expect when it comes to big events. I did know, however, that Cardi B’s 2019 Met Gala look would be one for the books, and I was very correct. I mean, with a theme like “camp”, how could Cardi B not go all out with her ensemble? The theme is so wild, but so is Cardi B, and the rapper brought her A-game to the Met Gala this year.

Wearing a truly massive burgundy gown, Cardi B strutted those Met Gala steps like she owned them. Cardi B’s dress draped to the floor and spread out around the rapper like a beautiful pool of tulle—but it didn’t stop there. The gown featured a high neck that encircled Cardi’s head, and long sleeves that draped to her fingertips—accentuated, of course, by puffs of tulle on her shoulders. In other words, Cardi was veritably enveloped in fluffy burgundy tulle, which is perhaps the most elegant way to approach an exceptionally kitschy theme (without, you know, entirely ignoring it).

Cardi B kept her accessories simple—instead, letting her dress do all the talking. (A good choice, considering how structurally and tonally maximalist the gown is on its own.) The rapper kept her hair and makeup equally understated, which only added fuel to her sartorial fire.

It’s truly not surprising how incredible Cardi B looked, since the rapper is constantly serving looks. (TBT to her literally wearing a couture oyster costume to the Grammys. Now that was an iconic moment.) Leave it to Cardi B to stun once again. Now all I need are some new songs from her, thanks.