Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Music Video Is Full of Celeb Cameos Including…Kylie Jenner?

If you asked me to predict Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video cameos, an appearance by one of the Jenner sisters would not have come to mind. But alas, 2020 is a weird year, one where it’s somehow possible to see 22-year-old Kylie Jenner make her way into a music video interlude for a song by two of the best women rappers in the game.

When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released “WAP” at midnight on Friday, August 7, fans could all agree that the track was bomb. When Cardi rapped, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean/But let me tell you how I got this ring,” I felt that. Meanwhile, the accompanying music video is giving fans serious funhouse vibes: There are tigers, tropical snakes, and a dance routine in a room that looks like it’s straight out of Willy Wonka’s factory. With over 15 million views and counting since landing on YouTube, it’s safe to say the visuals are a hit. Except for one element: Kylie.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes her appearance around the 1:40 minute-mark. She can be seen first from behind, walking down a long hall while wearing a draping leopard-patterned cape, thigh-high boots, and a plunging leotard to match. Eventually, the Kylie Skin mogul makes her way to a door. She opens the door, shoots the camera a mysterious glance, and, well, then we actually don’t know what happens to her. Twitter has some ideas:

While we’re on the subject of Twitter: Fans over on the social media platform overwhelmingly agreed that Kylie’s appearance was confusing to say the least, and problematic at worst. Many noted how the KUWTK star’s appearance took up unnecessary screen time (Kylie was featured for around 30 seconds) in comparison to the other artists featured in the music video—many of whom are rising stars and women of color.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video included cameos by pop princess Normani, Atlanta-based rappers Rubi Rose and Sukihana, The Rap Game winner Mulatto, and Spanish singer Rosalía (who, we should mention, has also come under plenty of scrutiny for cultural appropriation and for calling herself Latina, when in fact, she is European). People had some *ahem* thoughts about Rosalía’s appearance, too, with some calling out her braided headdress as another appropriative object (though it is actually a montera, otherwise known as a hat traditionally worn by Spanish bullfighters).

Criticisms aside, one thing everyone could agree on is that Kylie’s appearance still didn’t make much sense. Whereas artists like Normani were absolutely serving whenever they danced, Kylie just seemed to pop in and disappear during a pause on the track. As Love & Hip-Hop era Cardi would say: What was the reason?!

Well, the Invasion of Privacy rapper finally seemed to chime in on the Twitter discussion, saying that it was “important” to her to have all kinds of women in her music video. “I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot [sic] to me,” Cardi wrote in a tweet. “It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”