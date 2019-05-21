Cardi B Just Canceled Her Concerts Because Of Plastic Surgery Complications

Cardi B’s body is bangin’. The Bronx native has never been afraid to show off her abs and curves, and she’s also been super candid about the surgery enhancements she’s had. Unfortunately, Cardi B’s liposuction surgery complications mean cancel concerts. In early May, during a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis–the “Clout” rapper took the mic and revealed, “I have some news for y’ all. I should have canceled today. I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna fuck up my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get my motherf*cking money back, let’s go!”

Kulture’s mama had also gotten a breast augmentation shortly before getting her lipo. Since they are both major surgeries, it was too much strain on Cardi’s body. At the Billboard Music Awards, she said, “I just got my boobs redone. I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f*cked me up. She did. She so did.” Since the BBMAs the “Money” rapper has appeared at the Met Gala, stunted on various stages, and unleashed her second Fashion Nova collection.

It’s clear that sis works hard for her money, but to keep it real, she should’ve taken her doctor’s advice and sat down somewhere. TMZ first reported that Cardi was suffering from painful complications from her recent surgeries. Now–she’s had to cancel her remaining May concerts including the 92Q Spring Bling originally scheduled at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore for Friday, May 24. The concert has been postponed until September 2019.

View this post on Instagram CLOUT A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 1, 2019 at 5:28pm PDT

The “Drip” rapper’s rep told Hollywood Life, “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

Rest up sis, we need you!