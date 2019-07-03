This Video Of Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Looking Unbothered Is An Utter Delight

We stan an iconic baby. Cardi B’s daughter Kulture looking unbothered in a video is the only thing we care about this week. Cardi and her husband, Offset, always give us little snippets into Baby Kulture’s daily life, and we must say that this latest video might be our absolute favorite. Though Kulture isn’t even a year old yet, her little personality always shines through. From calling her mama, “Dada” to her dancing videos, her precious face literally always warms our hearts.

In the latest Kulture video that the Bronx native posted to her Instagram account, the soon-to-be, one-year-old, is lounging in her baby carrier wearing a page boy hat, a shirt that reads, “I love mom and dad sooo much!” and a tiny diamond bracelet with matching earrings. Why is Kulture always bettered dressed than we are?

In the video, Kulture seems unbothered by the camera in her face. In fact, it looks like she’s trying to watch her show, and she’s not too thrilled about being interrupted. Cardi captioned the video saying, “Maaaa attitude.” Fans and celeb were thrilled by their daily dose of Kulture. Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui commented, “Que Lindaaaa,” which means “How cute.” Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson wrote, “She’s so beautiful 😍❤️,” while singer Jessenia Gallegos added, “She’s got the same mannerisms as you !! Omg !! 💕 Twinning ✨.”

Fans also noticed that one of Kulture’s earrings was MIA. They said, “I see she lost her other earring too… my daughter lost hers a couple of days ago 😆😆😆.” Cardi responded, “Yeup I got some new ones I ain’t putting them on before her birthday …she not losing the new ones before her birthday -_-.”

We already know that Kulture is about to be blinged out when she turns one on July 10. We’re so ready for those photos and videos.