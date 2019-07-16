Cardi B & Kulture Wore Matching Birthday Party Outfits And The Photos Are Precious

We love a mom-daughter-duo look. Cardi B and Kulture matched in this first birthday party photo and it was too cute. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, Offset threw a big bash for their daughter’s first birthday over the weekend, and we kind of wish had an invite.

The “Money” rapper and Migos frontman hosted their daughter’s birthday party on Saturday night. The mother and daughter pair dressed perfectly for the special occasion in matching, colorful Moschino looks. Kulture sported a purple, green, pink and yellow tutu, while her mother opted for a curve-hugging yellow, green and pink dress. The Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram with a photo of her high-fiving the 1-year-old, while her husband held the sweet birthday girl in his arms.

“This the only good picture I can find with me and my baby matching outfit,” the proud mom captioned the photo. “Thank @itsjeremyscott @moschino for this beautiful custom outfits. I swear I really, really was [trying] to get a good pic.” While the party looked picture-perfect, it was actually anything but. Held in New York, Kulture’s party experienced a blackout along with millions of other people in the Big Apple, but they didn’t let that stop the festivities.

In a separate Instagram post, the “I Like It” rapper thanked everyone who attended in spite of the near-disastrous circumstances. “So I just want to say thank y’all so much for coming to Kulture’s birthday party ’cause it was y’all that made it lit,” Cardi B began in her video post. “Y’all made it lit because the fact that when I got there the lights went off in the party, it was, like, a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit. And then when we got a power generator to turn the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner, so we was literally melting, but people was still dancing, having fun.”

Despite the circumstances and the blackout, Kulture’s party looked like an amazing time for the family and a perfect occasion for the rapper and her daughter to show us their best looks.

Originally posted on SheKnows.