Cardi B Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Kulture & She Looks So Much Like Her Mom

Whether it’s her feuds or her relationship, Cardi B isn’t known to be private—except when it comes to her 4-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus. Though the 26-year-old is known to take to her Instagram to call out celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Jameela Jamil (she even announced her divorce to Offset on social media—more on that later), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is notoriously private over details about her baby daughter—until now.

A day after her divorce announcement, Cardi shared the first-ever photo of her daughter on her Instagram, and we can’t get over how much she looks like her mom. The picture features Kulture sitting in a carseat in an all-pink outfit, consisting of a headband, a floral sweater and a striped bib with her name on it. “My heart,” Cardi captioned the photo, along with a heart emoji.

The photo is the first time fans have seen Kulture since Cardi gave birth to her in June 2018. The “I Like It Like That” rapper shares the 4-month-old with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, who is one of the members of the rap group, Migos. As many fans know, Cardi took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Offset would be divorcing. In an Instagram video, Cardi said that the two would continue to coparent Kulture and that breakup was no one’s fault.

“It’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she said. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

As for Kulture, she’s already looking a lot like her mom, with her wide eyes and pillowy lips. We can’t wait to see how much more Cardi’s mini-me looks like her in the future.