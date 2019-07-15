UM—Cardi B Dropped Nearly Half A Million On Kulture’s First Birthday

It’s her party, she can cry if she wants to! Cardi B and Offset threw their one-year-old daughter a birthday party, and the festivities reportedly cost them nearly half a million dollars. The cost of Cardi’s birthday party for Kulture is absolutely insane, but also so Cardi. She spends her money where she wants to spend it, and for her, the most important thing in her life is clearly her daughter. According to TMZ, the “Money” rapper (ironic) spent a whopping $400,000 for Kulture’s “Onederful Birthday.” The bash was half kid-friendly, half adult friendly. There were delicious, colorful deserts and candies as well as a Build-A-Bear workshop. The adult side of the party was complete with a dance floor where the parents and friends could show off some of their best moves. All around, we think it’s safe to say that everyone involved in Kulture’s birthday party had a blast.

The proud mother that she is, Cardi was snapping pics left and right, capturing all of the best moments and cutest party favors the event had to offer. She shared a few snaps on Instagram of the party, including one adorable shot of Offset with his daughter. Aw! They truly are the sweetest parents. Kulture is one lucky girl. And…just out of sheer curiosity…do you think Cardi and Offset are looking to adopt any adults? Asking for a friend…

Look how cute!

And LOOK at that dessert! That is what cake dreams are made of.

And what’s a party…without balloons?

Offset snapped a few good shots of his own. The proud dad even had cookies made with his adorable daughter’s face on them. (Usually, they can go one way or the other—creepy or cute. Naturally, these are super cute. OBVS).

She is a cake angel!

Following the party, Cardi treated her followers to their on *dessert* of sorts—a classic Cardi B Instagram video. The Grammy winner thanked her guests in the video, captioning the post, “Thank ya sooo much everybody that came,I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols.I will be daydream this day for ma long ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”

She also shared the one shot of her and her daughter in matching outfits from the party. Goals.

The adult side of the party looked super fun as well. Both of Kulture’s parents shared a few shots from the more club looking side of the bash.

Offset shared a video of someone unwrapping stacks on stacks of dollar bills so uh…you can think whatever you want to about that fun nugget of information.

Offset and Cardi both Instagrammed on the day of Kulture’s birth. Offset even posted a throwback pic in honor of his little baby.

