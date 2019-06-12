Watching Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Call Her “Dadda” Instead of “Mama” Will Make Your Heart Smile

Baby Kulture said her first words — and seems to be taking after her mom’s personality. Cardi B’s daughter Kulture said “dadda” instead of “hi mommy” in a video, and it’s too cute for words. The Grammy-winning rapper, who shares Kulture with husband Offset, took to Instagram this week to share a video of her 11-month-old baby in a white onesie with a pink towel on her head. If that wasn’t cute enough, Cardi B then asks Kulture to say “hi mommy,” and the cuteness level goes through the roof when she responds with “dadda.”

Not exactly amused by her mother’s goading, Kulture almost seems to say, “hi mommy” before screaming “dadda!” Cardi noted her daughter’s sassiness in the caption of the video. “She don’t like to be bothered but she loves to bother,” she wrote.

Fans of the rapper left a slew of comments about how cute Kulture and the video was “She can be a model,” one fan wrote. Another person commented, “Ummm I cannot,” while one more commented, “She’s gorgeous wow gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time Kulture has said “dadda” in an adorable video. Offset, Cardi B’s husband and Kulture’s father, has shared a few videos of his daughter saying “dadda” repeatedly.

In one video, the Migos rapper is videotaping his daughter as she coos and says hi to him. In another just-as-adorable clip, the sweet baby uttered “dadda” while sitting on her father’s lap.

Here’s to seeing more of Kulture and her feisty behavior in the future.

Originally posted on SheKnows.