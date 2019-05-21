Cardi B Shared A Video Of Kulture Dancing to “Clout” & It’s Too Good

Since having her daughter, Kulture, in July 2018–Cardi B has been candid about motherhood. Though she doesn’t often share photos or videos of her baby girl, when she does– they’re gold. Cardi shared a video of Kulture dancing to “Clout”–Offset’s single featuring the Bronx native. We can’t even deal with how perfect it is.

Per usual, the 10-month-old had her mama up in the wee hours of the morning–LAWD! Instead of being tucked into bed, Kulture was a ball of energy at 4AM listening to her parents hit single, “Clout.” How perfect is it when your own child stans for you? In the video, Cardi and Offset’s bundle of joy is wearing a backward hat and a t-shirt with the definition of her name sprawled across it. The best part is that she stayed on beat the entire time. YASSS KULTURE!

Shortly after posting the video of Kulture–Cardi took it down (obviously fans were able to snag it first). She then posted a photo of Kulture wide-awake at 4:22 AM. In the caption, Cardi wrote, “We’re going to bed.” However, Kulture looks like she has other plans.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper has been open about her perfect relationship with her baby daughter and how much she enjoys being a mother. In a recent interview with E! News Cardi revealed, “I’m a good mom. I’m good at a lot of things. The best job is a mom. I’m really good at being a mom. She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she’s like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It’s a slice of heaven.”

This isn’t the first time Kulture has shown us how much she lives for “Clout.” Her dad, Offset, recently posted a video of the infant jamming to the song on their private plane. He captioned the clip, “BABY KK SAY THEY DO ANYTHING FOR CLOUT DA DA & MA MA”

Peep the real video below!