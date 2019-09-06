This Video Of Kulture Dancing To ‘Clout’ Is Our Weekend Mood

It’s Friday, finally! (Joanne the Scammer voice.) To get yourself into a weekend mood, this video of Cardi B’s baby Kulture dancing to “Clout” will get you in the right state of mind. The Bronx-born rapper often shares little glimpses of baby Kulture living her absolute best life. We’ve seen Kulture’s bling, we’ve seen her deliver epic side-eyes, and of course, with a mama like Cardi B and a dad like Offset, we’ve seen her legendary dance moves.

In a recent video that Cardi tweeted–Kulture is sitting on the floor, moving and grooving to her parent’s iconic tune–“Clout.” Dressed in pinky fuzzy slippers, it takes a moment for the tiny tot to get her footing and stand up. Once she does, she continues to shake and move her head to the beat. Cardi captioned the video, “I think she said ‘whole lotta people needs hear this’ or is it just me ?🤨”

LOL we’re not sure if we heard Kulture talk, but mamas can decipher all types of things that their babies say, so what do we know? We also love the fact that the “Press” rapper insists on dressing Kulture up like her twin. They wore matching dresses to Kulture’s first birthday party and Cardi has the same pink fuzzy Ugg slippers that Kulture has.

Clearly, both of Kulture’s parents are obsessed with her–and how could they not be? Several weeks ago–Cardi also shared a video of Offset laying down Kulture’s edges. Though the little squirmed in her daddy’s arms. he allowed her to brush down her baby hairs. In the video, Cardi says, “See I think it’s because…. I think it’s because I left too much hair out.” Baby Kulture does have a TON of edges. Meanwhile Offset responds saying, “It’s alright,” as he softly brushes Kulture hair. Cardi then added, “Well at least I did the ponytails🤷🏽‍♀️.”