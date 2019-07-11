Cardi B’s Birthday Rap For Kulture Is Honestly The Best Gift Ever

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, turned one year old on July 10. The couple celebrated with cupcakes, balloons and an original rap song just for their daughter. That’s right—Cardi B’s Kulture birthday tribute rap is legendary. Can you imagine only living for one year and already a Grammy-award winning rapper is writing a song not only about you but for you? And oh yeah—she just so happens to be your badass, uber talented mom. It’s casual.

The 26-year-old mom of one shared an adorable slideshow of special moments from her little girl’s first year on earth. She paired it with an unreleased rap song and if you haven’t seen it yet, just prepare yourself for viewing something truly wonderful—it will be quite an emotional ride. The lyrics are absolute perfection, as she addresses what people said about her pregnancy. Fans and even people close to the young rapper told her a baby would ruin her career momentum. Cardi never believed it while she was pregnant, it proved to be false, and she’s certainly over the moon to have her little bundle of joy.

“I ain’t even meet you and I love you to death/Performed live on TV, I hid you under my dress. We did the ruffles, the fur coats, a hundred different ways/But seems like you getting larger every day,” she raps.

“Cardi B, you so stupid you’re going to ruin your career/I know I won’t, but if I did I wouldn’t care/I started to win when the whole world doubted on me/Think I’m gonna lose when my little baby counting on me?”

This tribute is beyond special and we’re positive Kulture will cherish it when she gets older. Offset shared a sweet little post for his daughter as well writing, “YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK. HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU.”