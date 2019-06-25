Cardi B Just Brought Kulture The Most Extravagant B-Day Gift & Now We’re Jealous Of A Baby

Cardi B has been a mama for almost an entire year! Gearing up for her baby girl’s very first birthday, Cardi B just brought Kulture a luxe birthday gift that is making us green with envy. Kulture will turn 1-year old on July 10th, and Cardi is already prepping for the celebration. We’ve seen the Bronx rapper dote on the little girl with gorgeous $80,000 jewelry and diamond bracelets, but this gift is taking things to a whole new level.

If you didn’t know (because how would you), Kulture’s absolute favorite TV show at the moment is something called, Word Party. It’s no Big Comfy Couch, but Kulture apparently lives for it. Therefore combining her favorite cartoon and her parents love for sparkly things, Cardi B and Offset have purchased their little one the most legendary sparkling diamond necklace with four of the show’s characters engraved on it.

Made by celebrity jeweler Eliantte–Offset showed off the jewelry in the post while Cardi captioned it saying “KULTURE new chain ❤️WORD PARTY its her fav ❤️Thanks @eliantte…..YOU KNOW A BAD BITCH GON SPOIL HER.”

Meanwhile, Kulture seemed unbothered by the entire thing. The little one wasn’t seen in the video at all, but in the background, you could clearly hear the Word Party theme music, so she was obviously getting her life and watching her program.

According to TMZ, Cardi, and Offset dropped an astounding $100,000 on the baby bling. (Cries in student loans). The party planning for Ms. Kulture is also well underway, and so far, expenses have topped some $400,000. To be clear, Cardi and Offset aren’t the only parents to go all out for the babies first birthday. While we had a lovely picnic in the park with hot dogs from Costco–North West had a whole #Kidchella themed party, and Stormi Webster had the Baby Shark come and preformat her StormiWorld (it was a play off her dad’s AstroWorld tour).

Is there any way we could be Kulture for a day?