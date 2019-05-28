Cardi B Bought Baby Kulture $80K Worth Of Diamonds & We Have No Choice But to Stan

We’re trying to accept the fact that an 11-month old baby is more iconic than we are. Cardi B purchased her daughter Kulture $80K worth of diamonds and honestly what are we doing with our lives? The Bronx-born rapper has been open about how much she adores being a mother–and why she works herself to the bone, even going against her doctor’s advice so that her baby girl can have the best. We know that Cardi and her rapper hubby Offset love to flaunt their many coins, and we’ve already seen baby Kulture dripped in tiny bracelets and earrings. Now, the “Money” rapper just expanded her little one’s jewelry collection.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Cardi gleefully posted a photo of some gorgeous earrings and several bracelets “bragging” (her words not ours) about how she loves to spoil her little. She wrote, “Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil. If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too. YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY ASS TO DO SOO.”

Well, go off then sis.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper tagged Pristine Jewelers in her post. The NYC based jeweler has laced everyone from DJ Khaled and his son Asahd to Justin and Hailey Bieber. In the text that Cardi included in the screenshot the jeweler said, “Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval.”

We know how much Cardi adores Kulture–in fact, she recently told E! News that being a mom is her absolute fav. She explained, “I’m a good mom. I’m good at a lot of things. The best job is a mom. I’m really good at being a mom. She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she’s like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It’s a slice of heaven.”

We’d be high-key terrified to wear and lose anything that expensive, but of course, Kulture looks perfect wearing her new diamond bracelet.

We stan a baby baller.