Cardi B Told Trolls on Twitter to ‘Play In Traffic’ After They Said This About Her Daughter

Protecting her family. Cardi B defended her kids on Twitter after they were attacked by trolls. The “WAP” rapper clapped back against the trolls after they claimed that her daughter Kulture, 3, has autism.

Cardi tweeted on June 24, 2022, in response to a now-deleted tweet. “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch.” She then made another reply tweet, “Don’t bring my kids up on s—t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod [sic] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

Cardi B and Offset previously expressed their feelings about the ongoing bullying that happens with their children. “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” Cardi said in an Essence interview. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

In the same interview, they revealed how they handle all the mean comments. “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.” The couple went through ups and downs during their marriage when Cardi B separated from Offset in 2018 and filed for divorce from the “Bad and Boujee” rapper in 2020. Cardi then called off the divorce and reunited with Offset two days before their court hearing. Cardi responded to fans who criticized her for getting back with her ex.

“I’m so tired of y’all because I got to continuously explain myself,” she ranted at the time. “I didn’t put my divorce out there — a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up — oh this guy [Offset] has a girl pregnant, this and that — I have to address it. I’m tired of y’all clocking every fucking thing,” she said in an Instagram Live.

Cardi and Offset wanted to wait to reveal their son’s name due to bullying. On April 14, 2022, seven months after her son’s birth, she finally posted on her Instagram a picture of her baby wearing a blue puffer jacket and chain necklaces and captioned the post with “🦕🌊🧸.” Offset also posted a picture of the little one on his Instagram with the caption, “WAVE SET CEPHUS.” The couple confirmed the name when Cardi B posted a video of a necklace featuring his name encrusted with diamonds and Baby Shark on Twitter with the caption: “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !”