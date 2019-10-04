Wait—Cardi B Could Be Joining Jennifer Lopez & Shakira For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

We thought we knew all the deets on this, but could Cardi B join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 2, 2020? That fact alone is cause for big-time celebration. But could the party get even bigger with yet another special guest on stage? Yes, we’re talking about the rumors surrounding a possible appearance from J.Lo’s Hustlers co-star Cardi B at the Super Bowl — who had a chance to respond directly to the possibility yesterday.

Alas, Cardi didn’t take her opportunity to answer that question head-on in an interview with Entertainment Tonight — instead, she gave an answer that contributed to the wild speculation around any possible Super Bowl appearance.

When asked, Cardi simply laughed it off. And when ET pressed again as to whether she’d even consider it, Cardi went stone silent and stared straight ahead. So we have to think that an answer like that is its own kind of confirmation, right?

Though it appears the rapper is going to string fans along indefinitely about her possible role at the big game, she’s giving them plenty of Cardi coming up in a few days — her new Netflix reality competition Rhythm + Flow, debuts October 9.

The series stars Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper, who search the country to try to discover up-and-coming talent with the potential to become the biggest stars of hip-hop’s future.

By the way, if Cardi is confirmed to perform, that eventual confirmation will have followed in a very similar pattern to J.Lo’s. Before Lopez herself was officially confirmed, she played it coy. When she was asked about the Super Bowl rumors on the Today show, she said, “I don’t know. I don’t know.” But her face told the whole story — and now we know the truth.

Originally posted on SheKnows.