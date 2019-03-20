Cardi Is Going to Be in a Movie About Strippers with Jennifer Lopez & We’re Freaking Out

Move over Molly’s Game, this new Hustlers movie is ready to take aim. The new film, inspired by a 2016 New York magazine article, is a revenge tale about strip-club dancers and employees who join forces and scheme against their Wall Street clients. Making up the Hustlers cast: Cardi B, Lili Reinhart Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. This is the latest true story (revealed in a major exposé) that is being moved to the big screen.

This will also be Cardi B’s film debut, but given the rapper’s roots, it’s not surprising she jumped at the opportunity to work on this project. Before she was a Grammy winner, Cardi B worked as a stripper in New York City. She has also previously collaborated with J-Lo on the singer’s hit single, “Dinero,” in 2018. So this film will be a bit of a reunion for those two!

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” Hustlers writer and director, Lorene Scafaria, said. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Cardi B has not made an official statement on the project yet, but she did share the casting news on her Instagram, with the caption: “To a theater near you ❤️”

The film has a pretty spectacular cast. In addition to Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu, Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook) and Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fischer King) will be featured in the film. Talk about some badass ladies! This is feeling like an Oceans 8 sequel…prequel? Who knows.

