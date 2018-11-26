Cardi B Claps Back at Jameela Jamil for Hoping She’ll ‘Shit Her Pants’ for Promoting Detox Tea

Jameela Jamil has never been scared to call out a celebrity on Instagram, especially when it comes to detox teas and diet products. So when Cardi B spent her Black Friday promoting Teami Blends, a detox tea promising weight loss, last week, Jamil was ready with a response—and so was Cardi.
After Cardi posted an Instagram video crediting Teami for her post-baby weight loss, Jamil took to her social media to call the rapper—and other celebrities who promote detox teas—out for their unhealthy and dangerous recommendations. “They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea,” Jamil tweeted. “GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY
The BEST fuckingggg black friday deal. If you spend you $$$ on ANYTHING it better be Teami. Thankful to be a #teamipartner and getting this momma bear bod right!! You need this fuckin detox. @teamiblends is givin yall BUY ONE GET ONE FREE DETOXES code: CARDIFREE #thankyouteami
Jamil went on to discredit Cardi’s claim that Teami “curbs” one’s appetite, suggesting green vegetables and other high-fiber foods instead. She also suggested that fans talk to their doctor, rather than seek diet advice from celebrities on social media. The Good Place star also called out Cardi and other celebrities and influencers, like Amber Rose, shelling out their followers for products that are “toxic” and don’t promote long-lasting health.
“I am so sick of the lies. I was so riddled with eating disorders when I was young. I listened to irresponsible celebrities and bought all these bad products and followed their TERRIBLE and toxic diet tips for how they maintained the tiny weight they were… and I fucked up my metabolism and digestive system for life,” Jamil wrote.
I am so sick of the lies. I was so riddled with eating disorders when I was young. I listened to irresponsible celebrities and bought all these bad products and followed their TERRIBLE and toxic diet tips for how they maintained the tiny weight they were... and I fucked up my metabolism and digestive system for life. I damaged my fertility, I was consumed and mentally ill. I was obsessed and didn’t eat a meal for over three years as a growing teen. I am not going to stop until we teach people to be better allies to women and stop selling this not at all medically sound shit and rhetoric to us. UNFOLLOW THE PEOPLE WHO TELL YOU THINGS THAT MAKE YOU FEEL BAD
Jamil’s response soon went viral, catching the attention of outlets like Huffington Post and People. It also caught the eye of Cardi who responded to Jamil’s hope that detox teas will lead her to “shit” her pants. In a comment on @SeasonedBF’s screenshot of a story about Jamil’s callout, Cardi clapped back, joking that she will “never” shit her pants because there’s always public restrooms “and bushes.”
“I will never shit my pants cause there’s public restrooms everywhere … oooo and bushes,” she wrote, alongside some emojis.
As of yet, Jamil hasn’t responded. But to us, her message is clear. Celebrities, please stop promoting dangerous diet products to your, often young and impressionable, followers. Jokes aside, we hope that Cardi hears Jamil’s advice and stops the diet tea hawking.