Cardi B’s Breakout Role In ‘Hustlers’ Isn’t Exactly What You’d Expect

Cardi B is a busy woman! The 26-year-old rapper has a daughter, a full-fledged music career to maintain and, oh yeah, she’s also an actress now. But according to an interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi B’s Hustlers movie role and trailer appearance might be super small. The internet has been freaking out over the fact that this film, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart, will be Cardi’s film debut. The plot centers around a group of strippers in New York City who scam their male clientele out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. A modern-day Ocean’s Eleven, if you will—but featuring some truly badass women. However, Cardi isn’t one of the leading ladies as we’d first thought. In fact, she’s technically only a day-player role.

Cardi’s co-star The Handmaid’s Tale’s Madeline Brewer told Cosmo that the “Money” rapper was only on set for one day. That means that Cardi will likely appear in only one scene…maybe two. Still, that’s one more scene than we have to date. Plus, if the superstar decided to do a film and appear in only one scene, it just has to be a badass moment, don’t you think?

Hustlers writer and director Lorene Scafaria told Vulture that it actually took her two years to get Cardi to agree to sign on to the film. Two. Years.

“I chased Cardi for two years,” she explained. And guess what? She didn’t know how to get in contact with the Grammy winner, so she sent her a random DM. Ah, the power of social media. Apparently, the response came from someone who monitor’s Cardi’s account, not from the rapper herself. And all the message had? A phone number. Scafaria then texted the phone number and received a reply: ‘We know, we’ll get back to you.”

Are we the only ones who think this backstory should be a film? It’s truly wild. “I didn’t know if I was talking to her or somebody else,” Scafaria said. And sill has ~no idea~ who the person was on the other end of the phone number she exited. “I have two phone numbers in my cell: Cardi 1, and Cardi 2. I’m not sure if either of them are actually Cardi.” LOL.

Well, it looks like it worked out for everyone involved. Now the Hustlers Instagram page has been sharing little clips from the film. And in one captioned, “Diamond,” you can see Cardi wearing nipple tassels, so good things are coming for sure.

Check out the trailer for the film below. It’s already so epic.