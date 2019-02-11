Cardi B’s Grammys Look Is Basically a High-Fashion, Extra AF Oyster Costume

The Grammy Awards are always a hotbed of wild celebrity fashion, and each year, musicians seem to outdo their previous looks. The 2018 Grammys were Cardi B’s first, so she started with a fresh Grammy red carpet slate. We didn’t know what look she would bring, but her feathery white dress slayed. For Cardi B’s 2019 Grammys look, we expected another instantly iconic ensemble, and we were not disappointed. Cardi B wore what I can only describe as a high-fashion oyster costume, and while I’m at an absolute loss for words, I’m also bowing down to queen Cardi B—because at this point, how could I not?

When I first got a glimpse of Cardi B’s Grammys look, I was convinced it was a millennial pink take on a peacock costume. The skirt, held up by the rapper’s ensemble, fluttered around her like the feathers of a grand tail—or a ballerina’s tutu, or something. But then I saw the pearl cone she’d worn as a hat. And the layered pearl necklace she’d worn as a choker. And I realized: Cardi B wasn’t dressed as a high-fashion peacock at all; she was dressed as a high-fashion pearl in an equally high-fashion oyster—which was somehow more iconic than the peacock thing could ever be.

Cardi paired her incredible skirt and jewelry with a nude sequin-covered body suit, diamond earrings and what looked to be a navy velvet maxi skirt. (Why distract from the rest of your #lewk when it’s already so extra?) The entire ensemble—which Vogue revealed to be from Mugler’s 1995 fall couture collection—was so magnificent it’s already inspiring all kinds of memes. Suffice it to say, Cardi B’s look is the 2019 Grammys equivalent of Rihanna’s massive yellow ball gown at the 2015 Met Gala.

If anyone deserved to look amazing tonight, it was Cardi B. The new mom is nominated for five different Grammys, including both Record of the Year (for her song “I Like It”) and Album of the Year (for “Invasion of Privacy”). It’s unsurprising, considering I don’t think I attended a single party where “I Like It” was not played. It doesn’t look like Cardi B’s musical success will be stopping any time soon, and we’re definitely not mad about it. We like it like that.