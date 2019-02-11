Cardi B Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at the Grammys & Almost No One Noticed

With a Grammy for the Best Rap Album of 2019, Cardi B’s Grammys 2019 wardrobe malfunction should be NBD for the 26-year-old rapper—and from the looks of her performance, it was. While performing “Money” at the 2019 Grammys last night, Cardi experienced a wardrobe malfunction—but like the boss she is, she powered through and almost no one noticed. That’s professionalism, people!

Video of Cardi’s wardrobe malfunction shows the rapper twerking hard in a peacock-like burlesque outfit as the diamond necklace around her neck starts to slip off. The malfunction, which can be seen at the 3:10 mark in the video below, shows Cardi’s necklace unclasping before it flies off her body. Like we said, the moment was NBD for the recent Grammy winner, as she continued the performance like the professional she is.

The moment went pretty much unnoticed by the audience, including Cardi’s on-again, off-again husband, Offset, who could be seen licking his lips as his wife twerked on stage.

Later in the show, Offset joined Cardi onstage as she accepted the award for Best Rap Album for her 2018 LP, Invasion of Privacy. The “I Like It Like That” rapper seemed speechless as she took the stage.”Ooh. The nerves are so bad,” she said. “Maybe I need to start smoking weed!”

Cardi later dedicated her award to the late rapper Mac Miller, who was nominated with her for Best Rap Album. After Miller’s ex Ariana Grande shared her frustration with the “Self Care” rapper’s loss, Cardi took to her Instagram story to share the album with the late rapper, who passed away in September 2018 from an overdose.

“I read an article that Mac Miller’s family said that if he don’t win, they want me to win so I’m sharing this Grammy with you mother fucker. Rest in peace,” Cardi said, with a screenshot to the article.

No word yet on whether anyone found Cardi’s diamond necklace, but from the looks of it, she has better bling with her Grammy.