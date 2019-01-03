Cardi B Paused Her Concert to Fix Her Wedgie & We Couldn’t Love Her More

No Matter where she is—whether she’s at home or performing in front of a crowd of thousands—when Cardi B has a wedgie, she fixes it. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper did just that on Wednesday when she paused a concert to fix her wedgie and adjust her wardrobe malfunction.

Video of the wardrobe malfunction, which happened at the 25-year-old’s concert in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, shows the “I Like It Like That” rapper telling the audience that she needs to take a “little break” to “take this wedgie out of my ass” “Anyways, y’all, I need a little break!”Cardi said, according a video obtained by the Daily Mail. “I’ll be right back, I gotta take this wedgie out my ass.”

The video continues with Cardi rushing backstage to fix herself before coming back out to finish the rest of her set. The wardrobe malfunction happened after Cardi twerked and shook her butt earlier in the show, which might’ve caused her outfit—an emerald green ensemble—to ride up in places she didn’t want. And though she had a minor wardrobe malfunction, Cardi didn’t let her wedgie ruin her night. After the concert, the “Be Careful” rapper took to her Instagram to thank her New Zealand audience. “TAURANGA NEW ZEALAND WAS AMAZING :’) sooo much fun ! AUCKLAND YOUR NEXT !!!😤😤😤😤” she wrote.

In other Cardi B news, the “Money” rapper announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she will be releasing her second album by the end of 2019. Cardi, who released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in April 2018, told fans: “Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019. Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

Let’s hope Cardi won’t have any wedgies on her next tour, but even if she does, she knows how to handle them.