Everything We Know About Cardi B’s Upcoming Fashion Nova Collaboration

OK, y’all, in case you missed it, Cardi B did a Fashion Nova collab back in the fall—where pretty much everything sold out in minutes. But the rapper is back for round two, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what’s in store. Cardi B’s May 2019 Fashion Nova collection drops so soon, so if you missed out on her first collaboration with the fashion brand, have no fear. In just a matter of days, we’ll all be dressing like Cardi B. (Which, TBH, might be a life goal of mine.)

On Friday, April 26, Cardi B announced the new collab on her Instagram where she told us all about what to expect with the collection, and I have a feeling it’s going to be better than her first. According to the video, the vibe of the new collection is very Matrix-y—sleek and clean—but also super sexy. She also mentions in the video that the line will include bright colors galore. I mean, it all makes sense considering what the rapper herself wears. (TBT to that hot pink bodysuit and fully tie-dye outfit she rocked on her Instagram recently.)

The collection officially drops May 8, so get ready for your entire summer going-out wardrobe to be inspired by Cardi B herself. The line will range from $29 to $99, so you won’t even be breaking the bank on this one, folks. And, like the last collection, Cardi B x Fashion Nova will be size inclusive, with the brand carrying up to a 3X. With a total of 47 looks and 107 pieces, this collection is full of bold color palettes and super sleek black and white ensemble choices. However you choose to rock these looks, you’ll know you’re basically sharing a closet with Cardi B, and that’s enough for me to want all of it.