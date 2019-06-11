Cardi B Is Beyond Emotional About Baby Kulture Growing Up

They grow up so fast! Cardi B’s emotional Instagram post celebrating her daughter, Kulture, and she’s making us feel all the feels. The Bronx native is a badass boss in her professional life, but ever since giving birth to her little one in July 2018, Cardi has revealed her soft and mushy mommy side. Though she and her hubby Offset initially kept Kulture off the internet, they couldn’t help but showcase how adorable she is. From sharing epic videos of Kulture dancing to their song “Clout” or Cardi showcases the luxurious jewelry she’s purchased for their little one, it’s clear that Cardi adores being a mom.

In a Spring 2019 interview with E! News the “Press” rapper revealed, “I’m a good mom. I’m good at a lot of things. The best job is a mom. I’m really good at being a mom. She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she’s like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It’s a slice of heaven.”

Now that Kulture’s first birthday is just around the corner, Cardi is literally beside herself with emotions and we can’t blame her.

On June 10, Cardi was overcome with emotions and she began showcasing a slew of the sweetest photos of Kulture. She said in a caption, “What’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine,I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m madly, overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @offsetyrn.”

Just look at this perfect little human!

In her Instagram Stories, Cardi posted a video of little Kulture standing on her own. She said, “I’m emotional today and I can’t help it. My baby growing.”

For his part, Kulture’s papa Offset also posted his own tribute to his youngest little saying, “MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL BLESSING FROM GOD #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU.”

We’re so ready for Kulture’s first birthday blow out! July 10th can’t get here fast enough.