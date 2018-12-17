Cardi B Denies Offset Crashing Her Show Was a Publicity Stunt—But Fans Have Video Proof

By now, most of us have seen the cringe-worthy video Offset crashing Cardi B‘s set Rolling Loud on Saturday and begging her to take him back with thousands of dollars worth of roses. But as blindsided as Cardi looks, there’s one wonder on fans’ minds: Was it a publicity stunt?

The suspicion came after Rolling Loud’s co-founder, Tariq Cherif, told the Los Angeles Times that the moment was planned and that Cardi’s management was aware that Offset was going to appear on stage. “We were told she was going to have a guest star during her set, that it was going to be [Offset’s rap trio] Migos, but we didn’t know anything about that stunt,” Cherif said in a statement. “We’re getting blamed as if we conspired to do this, and I just want to make it clear that we did not.”

He added, “Cardi’s management was in on it, it had nothing to do with the festival. The artist is in full control of the stage and they determine who gets on and off.”

The plot thickened even more when Cherif took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a video of what appeared to be Cardi’s publicist, Patience Foster, directing Offset to the stage where Cardi was performing, leading fans to believe that Cardi’s team (and potentially Cardi) knew of Offset’s stunt. “Here is backstage footage of Cardi B’s publicist Patience Foster leading Offset to the stage. Like I said, this whole ‘break up’ is an orchestrated publicity stunt. So these media outlets can stop using this fake scenario to push their anti-Black “toxic masculinity” narrative,” Cherif tweeted.

Not having it, Cardi took to Instagram deny that her publicist knew anything about Offset’s plan. “Fan or not, you talk about my publicist/friend you can eat a dick PERIOD,” Cardi wrote on her Isntagram story. She later went live on her Instagram live to further clear the air. “I don’t like people talking shit about my publicist, that’s like my sister,” she said. “Same way I would ride for my little sister, I’d ride for anyone that’s around me. Especially at this point in life where everyone wants to use me. I cherish my day ones and love them and it’s always gonna be like that.”

What actually happened that day, we don’t know. Perhaps there’s more than what the video show—as damning as the footage is. All we can do at this point is alert Kris Jenner because this is clearly a case for the FBI.